Boys Volleyball Upsets Mater Dei

Breakers surprised Mater Dei (29-4), ranked fourth nationally, with a 25-23,

24-26, 25-18, 25-10 victory on Thursday, May 11, at Dugger Gym.

The victory for Laguna, their 100th playoff victory in the 44 seasons of post season play,

puts Laguna in the quarterfinals for the 21st straight season against Orange

County’s top school, Corona del Mar, on Saturday, May 13.

The Breakers (20-4) were led by USC bound Pete Obradovich with 16 kills, two aces and two solo blocks. Cole Paxson, another SC recruit was brilliant at setting with

44 assists, 16 digs and a kill and an ace. Sam Burgi and Josh McManus each

added 13 kills, Enzo Sadler, Guy Thomas and George Knapp were all over the

floor digging balls while Ryan Blazer, Sam Burgi, and Barry Greenough

frustrated the Monarch offense with some top blocking of their own.