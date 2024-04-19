Laguna Sports Update: Week of April 19

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

Some Laguna sports teams had to compete during the LBUSD “Spring Break” due to the district calendar taking the traditional week later than most of the area public schools The issue will still exist next year as the Breakers will be out-of-step with the other schools in the Pacific Coast League and will be facing a similar scheduling challenge – Congratulations to the players who competed for their teams.

BASEBALL (10-13, 3-5)

Breakers battled during spring break to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Wednesday, April 10 Marina – WON 4-1

The Breakers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take control of the game in the third inning, adding insurance runs in the fifth and six innings to beat the Vikings. San Burchi earned the win off three and 2/3 innings of work, giving up no hits, two walks and striking out three.

Friday, April 12 at Marina – Lost 7-3

The Breakers had completed the first five innings, holding a 3-1 lead off Becker Sybirski’s pitching, but his sixth-inning reliever gave up two doubles, two walks and a hit batter to sink Laguna.

Tuesday, April 16 at Corona del Mar – Lost 3-1

The Sea Kings won 3-1 on just three hits, scoring all their runs in the fourth inning off two Laguna errors. Ben Dawson scored Laguna’s run in the first inning off a double by Logan Pointer.

Wednesday, April 17 Corona del Mar – Lost 9-5

Laguna’s Dane Jenal drove in four runs on two hits but could not hold off the Sea Kings in the Wave League contest played on Wednesday at Skipper Carrillo Field. Breakers banged out 10 hits with four players with two hits (Sybirski, Reed, Jenal, Yencho). CdM had 11 hits and overcame three errors.

Standings after eight of 12 league games:

Corona del Mar 5-3, Marina and Newport Harbor 4-4, Laguna Beach 3-5

Only the top two teams are guaranteed to go to the playoffs.

Remaining Games: April 19 at Corona del Mar, April 22 against Newport, April 23 at Newport and April 29 against Newport

Statistical Leaders through 23 games:

Batting Average – .356 Noah Neufeld ; Hits: 21 – Neufeld; Doubles: 5 – Lucas Reed; Runs scored: 12 – Becker Sybirski; RBI’s: 12 – Neufeld; Innings Pitch:56.2 – Becker Sybirski; ERA: 1.66– Branson Wade (W3, L3); Strikeouts 60 – Becker Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-10, 0-3)

Laguna played Huntington Beach at The Huntington Club, par 36, on Tuesday, April 11 . The Oilers won the non-league match 187-225. Garrett Arenat from Huntington earned match medalist honors, shooting a two-under-par score of 34. Josh Bellisime was Laguna’s low scorer, with a 41.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Breakers lost another non-league contest to Corona Del Mar 184-210 at the Costa Mesa CC on the Mesa Linda GC, par 35. The medalist was Steven Yang from CdM, who posted a 36 with the low scorers for Laguna – Russell Franconi-Krychman and Joshua Bellisime, both shooting 39. The other team scores for Laguna were Kiyan Arshadi, 43, Davis Dix, 44 and Hudson Mills 45.

GIRLS LACROSSE (12-2, 0-2)

Laguna was back into league action, dropping a tough 8-3 game at Los Alamitos (9-5, 2-1) on Tuesday. Breakers faced Corona del Mar on April 18, Newport on the 23 and close out the regular season on April 25. The team has a great shot at an at-large spot in the D3 playoffs.

SSCIF D3 Poll for April 15: 1 – 1 – El Dorado, 2 – Glendale, 3 – Temecula Valley, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Murrieta Valley, 8 – Northwood, 9 – ML King, 10 – Saugus. Also receiving votes: Aliso Niguel, Cate, Great Oak, Roosevelt, Thacher.

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-3, 0-6, Girls: 0-3, 1-5)

The Breakers dual meet season ended on April 16 with losses to Marina at the local pool. The boys were swamped 116-47, and the girls lost 105-53. Laguna won three varsity events: Ava Knepper in the 50 Free (23.89), 100 Free (54.22) and the Girls 400 Free Relay (Kara Carver, Emmy Hensley, Sophia Billy and Ava Knepper), won with a 3:58.49 time.

League finals are next week.

Diving Update: Chase Shipp broke his school record with a 592.55 diving score to capture the Sunset League diving title for the third straight year and hand the Breakers their fourth straight Sunset diving crown. The league meet was held on April 17 at Los Alamitos High School.

BOYS TENNIS (3-2, 3-9)

Laguna defeated Fountain Valley 10-8 on Tuesday, April 16, at the Baron’s courts, with Luke Jolley sweeping his singles sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 and the Double team of Chris Herkins/Sam Wong prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

The #2 doubles team of Lucas Silverman/Owen Britt went 2-1 with a narrow 6-7 loss followed by two 6-3 set wins. The Breakers other two points were scored in singles wins by Seth Hanson and Jan Cook.

The season concluded on April 17 – Marina and April 18 – Huntington Beach, both on the Park Avenue courts. League individuals are next week.

TRACK & FIELD (0-3, 0-3)

The Sunset Wave League meet is set for April 16 (Prelims) at Marina High School, with the finals on April 26 at the same site.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-6, 5-17)

Breakers 2024 season concluded on April 17 with a tough 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 loss at Fountain Valley. Kai Patchell led the team with 16 kills in the effort.

Last week, the squad hosted Marina on April 11 with just six players and only two starters battling the Vikings losing 25-21, 25-21, 28-26. Kai Patchell recorded 27 kills hitting .524 from the outside. Ben Goodwin stepped in as setter, recording 31 assists, while Parker Gapp provided key serve-receive passing and 10 digs.

At the Garden Grove Tournament, the short-handed squad went 2-2 on the day, narrowly losing to the eventual champion La Serna 25-18, 29-27.

