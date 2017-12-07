Breathing Room is a Nice Trade Off

Editor,

I read an article the other day about how tourists and traffic were ruining Laguna, the author longed for the good old days when Laguna was a paradise. It was written in 1930.

Laguna was a different place then. It was different when I moved here 41 years ago and it will be whole new place 40 years from now.

It’s human nature to resist change, but closing Park Avenue is a minor inconvenience, an experiment, which might lead to improvements. Closing Forest Avenue could be next. We would lose some parking spaces, but you know what? There will never be enough parking and a little breathing room for pedestrians would be nice. And change is a fact of life whether you like it or not.

John Bates, Laguna Beach