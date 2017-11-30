Chamber Singers Perform in Free Concert

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers will perform a free holiday concert at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

The program will include soprano soloist Poulenc Gloria, excerpts from the Bach Magnificat in D with soloists and a variety of Christmas and Chanukah music, culminating with the Hallelujah chorus.

Blues Brunch at Mozambique

Vocalist Maureen O’Sullivan performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Mozambique restaurant accompanied by a four-man band.

Pianist Michael Le Van, Jack Prathers on bass, guitarist John Heussenstamm and drummer Ben Wevers back the local singer. The ensemble will play jazz and blues standards and Christmas songs during a two-hour set, O’Sullivan says.