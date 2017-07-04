City Plans for July 4 Influx

City employees anticipate large crowds for next week’s Tuesday, July 4, holiday and ask the public to cooperate with temporary restrictions in hugely popular Heisler Park to ensure a safe environment for all.

The city fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. and originates from Monument Point in Heisler Park, a promontory which will be closed the entire day on July 4. Around 5 p.m., city staff will close off a wider section of Heisler Park greens between Myrtle Street and the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street to prepare for the pyrotechnic display.

On July 4, city trolleys will be on the road from 9:30 a.m. only until 7 p.m., resuming their regular schedule running until 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Both Art-a-Fair and the Sawdust Festival will open their doors on July 4. The entertainment line-up at the Sawdust includes Zach Churchill at the Grill at 12:30 p.m., Kris Doran at the Tavern at 12:30 p.m., and Trisha Freeman Band at the Main Deck at 1 p.m.

After the fireworks show and to help visitors leave the city, the center lane of Laguna Canyon Road, between Canyon Acres and El Toro Road, will be reversed to add an additional northbound traffic lane, says an announcement from the police department.

Other patriotic displays nearby include a Fireworks Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m. from the Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor. The cost is $65 per person, $45 for ages 4-12. A Bruce Springsteen tribute concert kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa.