Double Bill of Festival Programs

Hands-On Art is for All Ages

Families and children are invited for art and entertainment at the Festival of Arts Family Art Day on Sunday, July 16, when the grounds will include hands-on art projects and more from noon to 3 p.m.

A special coupon booklet will be distributed to children upon arrival, while supplies last. Kids will be able to create their own works of art at the Festival’s ceramic and mixed media workshops.

Parents and children will also enjoy performances by Le PeTiT CiRqUe, child prodigies in dance, music, karate and singing, and Undecided Future, a band featuring former students of Orange County School of the Arts.

Family Art Day is free with Festival admission.

Art Talks Explore Artists and Their Stories

“Art Talks and Tea,” on the Festival of Arts’ grounds Wednesdays at noon, patrons can join artists talk about their inspiration, history and careers in art.

Festival Board President Fred Sattler and architect Jay Bauer discuss the newly debuted Festival grounds in the first talk, “New Digs,” July 12.

Exhibits Director Ron Morrissette will be joined by artists and staff with Disney ties for “The Disney Connection,” July 19:

A panel of exhibitors discuss games and toys in their still life artwork in “Toy Box,” July 26.

A group of artists share how they portray women in “Female Figures,” Aug. 2.

Exhibitor Vinita Voogd and other printmakers discuss their medium “Hot off the Presses,” Aug. 9.

Artists participating in the festival fashion show discuss their designs Aug. 16.

Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy shares behind the scenes observations, Aug. 23.