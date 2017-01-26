FAA to Hear Flight Path Complaints

A representative of the Federal Aviation Administration will take part in a 5 to 8 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1, to discuss flight paths from John Wayne Airport.

The meeting will be held at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., in Corona del Mar.

A new satellite-based air traffic control system that starts up Feb. 1 is expected to concentrate flight path traffic from John Wayne Airport and those currently impacted will likely hear more noise. FAA staff will be there to explain how flight path changes could affect your property by address.

The FAA is currently being sued by the cities of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach and others for the recent changes.