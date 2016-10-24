Festival of Arts Renovation Moves Ahead

After a one year postponement due to predicted heavy rain fall last winter, demolition is now underway behind the façade of the Festival of Arts.

Crews from Turner Construction are at work tearing down the cement canopies that contained the Festival’s exhibit space, art center and concert stage.

The interior will be reworked with a new layout for gallery spaces, concert area and art workshops, updated restrooms and wider pathways, says a statement. The overhaul is expected to wrap up in July, in time for the Festival of Arts to open on schedule. “We hope that the community is looking forward to our new ‘digs’ as much as we are,” said President Fred Sattler.

Tensile roof pavilions will shelter artwork from sun and rain, the lawn where patrons picnic and enjoy concerts will be nearer to the entry, the gift shop will be relocated and expanded, and the junior art exhibit located near the entrance.

The grounds will be brought into compliance with accessibility standards and incorporate sustainability features such as storm water retention, LED lighting, and renewable and recycled materials, the statement says.

The design recently received an award from the American Institute of Architects’ Orange County chapter for its concept, an extension of the façade completed two years ago.