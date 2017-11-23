Finding Fun in the Past

By Amy Orr, Special to the Independent

In the spirit of the first Thanksgiving, young Native Americans and colonists worked together. Dressed in character, El Morro students learned simple skills and enhanced their understanding when the school was transformed earlier this week for Colonial Days.

“Colonial Days has been an annual event at the school for about 40 years,” said Patricia Tacklind, the event co-chair since 2012. “It changes and evolves as parents add new ideas. The previous event chair built a beautiful Native American village for the kids,” she said, pointing toward the stage.

Sitting in front of two teepees, 5-year old Charles Harris beat drums and smiled through the war paint on his cheeks. His mother said he was excited to come to school in native attire.

While Charles was on stage exploring the village, his classmates roamed the decorated room.

Macie Shearer tried her hand at candle dipping. She said she loved being able to add different colors to her wick.

“I’m going to put this candle on a cake,” the happy kindergartener commented. Her mom, Kristy Shearer, laughed and said she was glad to have Macie experience a piece of the past.

“I think the food is the best part,” said student Dakota Greenbaum, grinning and swallowing a piece of sweetbread. Classmate Beckett Carter, proudly sporting a Pilgrim hat made by his mother, sat across from Dakota.

“There’s lots of stuff here and it’s really fun,” Beckett said. Beckett’s dad, Mike Carter, attended TOW as a child.

“I heard about Colonial Days but I had never seen it for myself,” Carter said. “I’m absolutely amazed at all the effort the parents put into these stations. They are really impressive.”

Tacklind said volunteers spent two days getting props out of storage and setting everything up. While some parents were transforming the multi-purpose room, others were preparing craft materials.

“Volunteers sorted beads, rolled clay, cut leather…. countless things had to be done in advance,” Tacklind said. “But all the work is worth it. It’s great when kids realize they can make real things by hand. We teach them to weave, and sew…they learn all sorts of great skills.”

“I love watching students try things that don’t involve technology,” Principal Duddy commented. “The kids really enjoy the colonial activities and the parents do too.”

Nora Mousally helped students assemble corn husk dolls and said she had a great time volunteering.

“It was wonderful to see the expressions on the kids’ faces,” Mousally said. “They were just so excited!”

Kindergartener Ryder Gates dressed a corn husk doll in his favorite colors, red and blue. He also made a bead necklace for his mom.

Making ropes and sewing were great fun, according to third grader Rocco Tosti. His classmate Lily Phaneuf agreed.

“The best activity was sewing the pillow,” Lily said. I chose a fabric with lilies, like my name. Then I stuffed it and put lavender inside so it smells really good.”

Third grade teacher Jamie Jameson said she enjoys tying Colonial Days into her curriculum.

“Third graders study Native American cultures,” Jameson explained. “So, we talk about similarities and differences between the Native groups in California and those in the east,” Jameson said. But Jameson also agreed with Dakota’s assessment of the event.

“The food is really delicious…it just might be the best part of Colonial Days!”