Fire Forces Christmas Eve Evacuation

The occupants of a three-level ocean-front complex relocated in the early hours of Christmas Eve to a hotel after a fire and water damage made their homes uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Four engines responded to the 1200 block of Ocean Front to a 12:52 a.m. blaze that was hidden from view, fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse said. Firefighters quickly extinguished what appears to be an accidental electrical blaze in a wall next to a kitchen in the top unit, but hit a water line in the process, he said. Water damaged the lower units and the property owner put his tenants up for the night in a hotel, said LaTendresse, who could not estimate the value of the damage.

Monday, Dec. 19

Burglary. 1600 block of Bluebird Canyon Dr. 8:37 a.m. A resident reported the theft of a $50 garage door opener.

Vandalism. 1800 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:27 a.m. Someone scratched the surface of a storefront window.

Vehicle burglary. 2800 block of Ridge Dr. 9:42 a.m. Someone attempted to break into the driver’s side of a vehicle by punching the key entry.

Burglary. 1000 block of Miramar St. 2:54 p.m. A resident reported the loss of items worth $765 from a car that had been parked in a driveway overnight.

Vehicle burglary. 200 block of Grandview St. 3:36 p.m. A resident reported the forced entry into a vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Welfare check. Lower Cliff Dr. 1 a.m. A 26-year-old Laguna Niguel man, slumped over the steering wheel of a car, was arrested for misdemeanor drug warrants and a new misdemeanor drug charge.

Traffic stop. Coast Hwy. 3:22 p.m. A 26-year-old Piedmont man was cited for a DUI warrant.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Pursuit. Crown Valley Pkwy. 2:51 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies pursued a vehicle fleeing at 70 mph along Coast Highway whose driver had a BB gun. Spike stripes stopped the vehicle in the 1600 block and the driver was handcuffed. In the meantime, traffic was diverted around Pearl Street.

Petty theft. 500 block of Temple Hills Dr. 11:54 a.m. Thieves took a boxed oil pump left unattended for six hours on a porch.

Thursday, Dec. 22

DUI. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 2:21 a.m. A 19-year-old from Laguna Beach was arrested for DUI after he lost control of his vehicle when it began to slide and rolled over.

Petty theft. 1200 block of Coast Hwy. 9:54 a.m. Copper worth $700 was taken over the weekend.

Traffic collision. Cliff and Rosa Bonheur Drives. 7:37 p.m. Two locals crossing in a sidewalk were hit by a motorist from Coto de Caza, who was not intoxicated. One person was transported for minor injuries.

Indecent exposure. 200 block of Forest Ave. 9:34 p.m. Police issued a citation to an elderly woman in a wheelchair, who had urinated in public, not for the first time. Officers spoke to her son, who the call log shows arrived 45 minutes later. The incident does not meet the criminal elements for elder abuse, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said.

Friday, Dec. 23

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway St. 12:17 a.m. A 25-year-old Mission Viejo man was cited for DUI and a misdemeanor drug charge; a 24-year-old companion from Trabuco Canyon also was cited for a controlled substance.

Stolen vehicle. S. Coast Hwy. 7:57 a.m. A 17-year-old Huntington Beach girl took her mother’s car for a joy ride and was arrested. An 18-year-old companion, also from Huntington Beach, was cited for providing false ID.

Disorderly. 1400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:33 p.m. A 26-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest after he refused to leave when asked.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Public intoxication. 16-05119. Ocean Ave. 10:56 p.m. Taylor Sky Buonanotte, 24, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for felony resisting arrest and public intoxication after she allegedly kicked two officers, who were trying to detain her. Bail was set at $20,000.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Traffic stop. 30600 block of Coast Hwy. 1:52 a.m. Gabriel Juarez Eagle, 37, of Santa Ana, apparently toasting his Christmas Eve birthday, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $10,000 due to a prior offense.

Traffic stop. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 4:23 a.m. A 26-year-old from Buena Park was cited for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Drunk driving. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 5:50 p.m. A 63-year-old Laguna Niguel man was cited for DUI and a drunk in public warrant following a rear-end collision. No one was injured.