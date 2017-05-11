Gallery Hosts Watercolor Show, Works by Early Laguna Painter

The public is welcome to join a 5-8 p.m. reception for the artists of “Waterworks,” Saturday, May 13, at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave., shared with the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

The juried exhibition includes 40 original works in watercolors created by members LPAPA. The show is a collaboration with the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts and includes historical paintings from the Van Cleave family’s private collection.

Joe Hanks Van Cleave was a member of the original Laguna Beach Art Association, which became the Laguna Art Museum.

Students Devise Banners Big, Bold, and Botanical

Banners by Laguna Beach High School students will be on exhibit May 18-21 at Forest and Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave, and reception for the artists is planned Thursday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m.

The banners are a project of the LOCA Arts Education program. LOCA coordinator Sherry Bullard organized the workshop with LBHS art teacher Bridget Porter. Students learned to use dyes and paint on silk from expert Olivia Batchelder. More than 20 students created 60-inch banners with a botanical theme.

Artist’s Show and Tell at Open Critiques

Artists, visitors, and observers are invited to Open Critiques, Thursday May 18, between 5 and 7 p.m. presented by LOCA Arts Education at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

Artists are invited to bring and introduce two or three works to the show-and-tell style presentation. Panelists, including Bernie Jones and Kathy Jones, will offer a critique. “It’s always interesting how viewers respond to our work, and what collectors see in it,” said portrait painter Ellen Rose.

Complimentary refreshments and a sale of hand decorated shirts will be included. Metered parking is on the street. Admission is free to LOCA members, $20 to guests. Advance registration is requested at 949 363-4700.

Calendar Listing:

May 18, 5pm-7pm LAGUNA BEACH “Open Critiques”

Artists introduce works in a show-and-tell style discussion

in front of an audience. Includes hospitality. $20 / Free to members.

LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

LOCA Arts Education LOCAarts.org (949)363-4700

Sandstone Shows Painting, Sculpture

Abstract paintings and sculpture by Marie-Pierre Philippe-Lohezic will be featured at Sandstone Gallery, 384-A N Coast Highway, in May.

Other exhibiting artists include Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker.