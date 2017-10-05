Guest column

Read The Personals

GEEZERS ANONYMOUS – If you’re an old guy who likes to hang out and play cards, join us. Bring along a pack of cards and a couple of cigars; folding chair is vital. #GrumpyGuys

FOR WOMEN ONLY – Gender specific/over 50. Do you like to give and receive manicures, facials and do yoga stretches? Green tea. Come and join our merry group. #GirlsGoneWild

SLOW COOKER POT – Only used once (it’s way too slow for me – almost gave me a nervous breakdown). $50 or best offer. I can use the cash! #MicrowavePizzaLover

LAWN MOWER – Like new. People didn’t think I’d enjoy mowing my lawn and I don’t. It’s a beautiful piece of equipment but I’m moving to a retirement home; can’t use it. #GetOffMyLawn

ABANDONED – Very pretty, smallish beach umbrella found on Wesley Street beach. Floral print in pastel colors with initials. Call and identify monogram. #RandomActs

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, has moved to Laguna Woods from Studio City.