Hospital Provides Free Eye Surgeries

As part of its commitment to improving community health, Mission Hospital Laguna Beach will be providing 16 eye surgeries to low income patients Saturday, Jan. 28, says an announcement.

Patients that are seen at clinics such as the Camino Health Center in San Juan Capistrano are directed to AccessOC, which screens the patients and brings them to the hospital’s attention for surgery, hospital spokeswoman Susan Cole said.

Araceli, who was not further identified, is one of the recipients, the statement says. A benign growth known as a pterygium has made her left eye red and irritated, obscuring her vision at work and while driving for the past three years. Due to lack of insurance and financial resources, she was unable to get the help she needed. She is scheduled to see Dr. Faris Ghosheh.