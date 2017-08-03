Just for Laughs

Read the Warning Label

By Irene DeBlasio

Item: WARNING LABEL ATTACHED:

Baby stroller: Remove child before folding.

Clothes iron: Do not iron clothes on body.

Nytol (clinically proven night-time sleep aid): May cause drowsiness.

Egg carton: This product may contain eggs.

Deer crossing: (We hope they can read.)

Self-defense pepper spray: May irritate eyes.

Vidal Sassoon hair dryer: Do not use while sleeping.

Chainsaw: Do not hold the wrong end of a chainsaw.

Sunshield to protect car dashboard from sun: Do not drive with sun shade in place.

Superman costume: This costume does not enable flight or super strength.

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio has

relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City.