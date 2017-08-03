Quantcast
Just for Laughs

Posted On 03 Aug 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Read the Warning Label

By Irene DeBlasio

Item: WARNING LABEL ATTACHED:

 

Baby stroller: Remove child before folding.

 

Clothes iron: Do not iron clothes on body.

 

Nytol (clinically proven night-time sleep aid): May cause drowsiness.

 

Egg carton: This product may contain eggs.

 

Deer crossing: (We hope they can read.)

 

Self-defense pepper spray: May irritate eyes.

 

Vidal Sassoon hair dryer: Do not use while sleeping.

 

Chainsaw: Do not hold the wrong end of a chainsaw.

 

Sunshield to protect car dashboard from sun: Do not drive with sun shade in place.

 

Superman costume: This costume does not enable flight or super strength.

 

 

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio has

relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City.

