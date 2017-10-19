Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

EXOTIC DANCER — I am professional belly dancer. My dancing girls and I make very hippy entertainments for you in beautiful costumes. Special price – $50 for one hour, including delicious pastries from homeland. #TiffanyBylczinski

WANTED – Someone to share my life dreams, interest and experiences. Must be good wrangler/cook. Livestock doctoring know-how a plus. Please send picture of horse.

WANTED PART 2 – Someone to share my life dreams, interests, experiences. Computer literacy and social media experience required. Please send picture (and performance parameters) of computer. #FarmerWantsHorse & #WifeWantsADell

RETIRED EXEC – Searching for gorgeous assistant over 21. Must be free to travel and able to use an iphone. I am private plane pilot looking 4 real estate investments. You have conservative wardrobe, etiquette important. $$$$ salary. #ComeFlyWithMe

JACK RUSSELL Terrier –Free to a good home. Duke is 2 years old, lots of fun, very smart. I’ve been threatened with eviction because Duke loves to play and bark

nonstop. Very cute but can’t stand his behavior anymore. #Duke4U

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, is a resident of Laguna Woods.