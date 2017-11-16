Keeping the Art Alive

Editor,

We have lost many very special Laguna Beach artists in the last few years. I’ve noticed that when an artist passes away, sometimes his or her website does as well. Perhaps families don’t realize the importance of keeping it online, or don’t know how to keep it going.

Ideally, an artist website should remain online indefinitely to serve as an easily accessible record of the individual’s work and accomplishments.

I would be happy to volunteer my time to show family members how to keep their loved one’s art website active. My contact information is available online.

Gaylen Solomon Corbett, San Juan Capistrano