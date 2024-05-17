Letter: Save our Laguna Beach artists 

Our community views our natural resources differently depending on your reason for moving to this special town. Some folk cannot get enough of our ocean, whether you simply love to look at it, or walk near it or perhaps swim or surf in it. Others love the physical beauty of our hills and canyons. We enjoy hiking, biking, and, at times, just sitting looking out over our beach town and thank our lucky stars that we get to live in such an amazing place.

When we think about our natural resources, we think of our “bluebelt” and our “greenbelt,” and we must be very thankful to those who, 30 or 40 years ago, had the insight and determination to save and protect these treasures in perpetuity. One thing you can say about our little hamlet is that when this community puts its mind to it and unites around a common cause, the result is always a win for the residents now and for future generations.

There is another natural resource that has been woven into the fabric of Laguna Beach since the beginning. It is a resource that is synonymous with Laguna Beach and is so important to this community that without it we would be just another beach town. This third resource is our creative community. It is our artists, craftspeople, musicians, writers, and performers of all stripes that make Laguna so very special. We have now come to a time in our history when this community needs to come together and save the remnants of our creative residents before they are forced out altogether by a lack of affordability or nowhere to create or both.

Communities are often judged by how they treat their creatives. Please take a moment to consider this amazing place without them. Not so great. If you happen to know a working artist, then you most likely know their plight. Let them know how much they mean to the cultural fabric of Laguna. Most importantly, let your city council know that you care about the artists. That you care about our cultural heritage and future.

As residents, it’s time again to step up and save yet another precious resource that brings so much vibrancy and authenticity to our town.

Jorg Dubin, Laguna Beach