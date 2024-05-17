Letter: Recent Laguna Canyon Road workshop an eye-opener

The gummy bears and colored pens on the tabletops set the tone for the May 7 Laguna Canyon Road meeting. The residents were being treated as kindergarteners who had nothing of value to share.

Tom Perez and Circlepoint consultant Susan Harden used deceptive terms, such as “relinquishment” to brush over what they were really talking about: purchasing LCR from CalTrans.

Perez and Harden alluded to previous Cost-Benefit Analysis and PSR reports to support their decisions about negotiating with Cal Trans. They said we could read the 600-page report for more information. They could have started the meeting with key points from these reports, but it seemed they wanted to avoid the elephant in the room.

We were supposed to be distracted by giving our input on types of bike lanes and curbs without having an opportunity to address our real concerns: Why would Laguna Beach need or want to purchase LCR? What is the cost of such a purchase? What are the priorities for changes to LCR?

I don’t often get involved in city issues, but this meeting was an eye-opener. I felt the real issues were being intentionally obscured and that there were obvious efforts to avoid hearing from concerned residents who had real expertise and valuable ideas and questions.

I think the City Council is out of touch with how residents feel and their common concerns. Many residents feel that the City Council does not have the residents’ well-being as their primary focus and instead prioritize attracting more businesses and tourists to town.

As a City Council member, your every decision should first and foremost be for the residents. Ask yourself, “How does this decision make life better for the residents?” We don’t need to spend time and money on making it easier for tourists to travel and park in Laguna. They are already here and they will continue to come!

How about “Residents First” as your mantra, updating infrastructure items such as fixing roads and sewer lines, adding sidewalks and parks, doing fire and evacuation drills and undergrounding utilities? While these items may not attract more tourists, they would improve the lives of residents. We are a small town, and our expenditures on purchasing land and properties in the recent past seem out of line with our budget and our needs.

Anne Ellett, Laguna Beach