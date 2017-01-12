A Look Ahead to Planning Matters

Policy Would Broaden Review of Construction Projects

The Planning Commission will consider a proposed policy to require administrative design review of certain projects that are now exempt at its Wednesday, Jan. 18, meeting.

The policy is intended to provide a process where neighbors can comment on improvements that potentially impact adjacent property owners. The policy would impose Administrative Design Review for projects with a change in exterior materials that would cause a style change and new or relocated windows.

The new policy will result in a change in the way the Community Development Department currently processes development applications for exterior façade remodels, re-roof permits and new or relocated windows.

The policy requires City Council review as well.

Consultants to Describe Progress on Downtown Specific Plan

City consultant MIG will present an update on their work revising the Downtown Specific Plan policies Wednesday, Jan. 18, to the Planning Commission, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave.

Staff will present recommendations for discussion about downtown characteristics and its report will be available Friday, Jan. 13. Comments may be sent to city planner Wendy Jung at [email protected]

Other meetings are planned to review recommendations on other topics.