Friends Plan Tribute to Tom Rizzo

Friends and family of Tom Rizzo are invited to a 10 a.m. celebration Saturday, April 16, in Heisler Park on the bluff’s southern end overlooking Rockpile Beach.

Participants are invited to share pictures or memories of Rizzo and a paddle out will follow, said organizers Jon Brockman and Jill Milette.

“Come celebrate the life of a dear surfer, musician, and friend,” an email by John Winieski says.

Rizzo graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1971.

“We say goodbye to a legend and one of the most gentle heartfelt people to have graced this planet,” said his daughter, Geonelle Rose.

Popular Trustee Celebrated

A celebration marking the life of Dr. John M. Smart, a 20-year Laguna College of Art and Design trustee, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the main campus.

Smart died Saturday, March 19. He served as a trustee since 1995 and as board chair from 1999 to 2002.

“His advice and counsel were invaluable and John always could make sense of a complicated situation,” said college President Jonathan Burke. “Besides his intellect he had a great sense of humor and a surplus of practical experience that helped guide this college,” Burke said.

For more info: www.lcad.edu/jacksmart/.