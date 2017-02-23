Michael Sager

Michael Sagar passed away Dec. 20, 2016, with his family, fresh cookies and chocolate ice cream by his side. He was 84.

Sagar lived his ideal life surfing, skiing, windsurfing and mountain biking with a little layering of jazz trumpet thrown in.

A lure of the ocean and dream of being a small town lawyer brought the Sagar family to Laguna Beach. A favorite day for Sagar was court in the morning, surfing in the afternoon, and conversation with family and friends around the fireside with abalone in the evening.

Sagar was active in the community; he was a Big Brother, Laguna Little League coach, lawyer, mediator, school board member, judge pro-tem, mentor and mediator between attorneys in the Los Angeles Courts. He was asked to run for Congress but his wife said no to politics. He worked pro bono to save Salt Creek Beach for the public.

As an undergrad at USC, Sagar’s band won the Light House Jazz Festival, and he was asked to tour with bands, but he chose law school instead. In retirement, the jazz man came out to play while in Maui. He appeared at 505, Merrman’s, Longhi’s, and Cool Cats. Band mates became special lifetime friends.

In Laguna Beach, Sagar’s regular gig was at Laguna Coffee Company where they celebrated wonderful memories, great music, singers, friends, regulars, jokes, and groupies. He will be dearly missed.