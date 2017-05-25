New Rules Will Assist Historic Preservation

Editor,

Laguna’s historic inventory professionally developed and officially adopted in 1981, lists properties built before 1940 that had kept their historic value at that time. Since the Inventory was adopted by City Council resolution, it does not lose its validity, but it does need to be culled of properties that no longer possess historic character. As originally adopted, the inventory was simply an official listing of those properties that, at the request of the property owner, were eligible for inclusion on the city’s historic register.

Question: What has changed from 1981 to now? Answer: California state law.

Without exception, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) now requires local jurisdictions to treat all properties that are 45 years or older as potential historic resources—whether or not they appear on a local inventory. After official review, being determined to have no significant historic value is the only way for a property to be exempted from provisions that relate to treatment of historic resources.

The current process of revising Laguna’s historic preservation ordinance is designed both to satisfy state law requirements and to make life easier for owners of historic properties. The ordinance specifies that, whenever allowed under state law, local, more flexible guidelines can be developed for guiding remodels of historic properties that, along with other similar properties, enhance the character of our city and its neighborhoods rather than being individually significant. Laguna has previously had no such guidelines, employing the state and federal standards that are not tailored to local conditions. Far from “tightening” restrictions, the draft ordinance seeks to loosen restrictions that in the past have proven to be problematic.

In addition, when alterations for remodels or maintenance preserve the character of a historic property, the proposed ordinance offers multiple incentives, including more relaxed development standards than non-historic properties enjoy as well as reduced city fees and opportunities for reduced property taxes. It also provides that the city rather than the property owner will pay for the state-required historic evaluation that potentially historic buildings 45 years or older undergo.

Far from “tightening” restrictions, the draft ordinance seeks to clarify requirements, loosen restrictions that in the past have proven to be problematic, and provide additional incentives for owners of historic properties. It seeks to balance preservation of Laguna’s historic resources while providing increased flexibility and benefits for property owners.

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach