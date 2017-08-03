Novel Parking Solution: Use Garages as Intended

Editor,

Having lived in Laguna for the last eight years, I have read many, many articles about what we need to do about parking in our city. In the latest installment there was a specific mention of parking for residents in their own neighborhoods.

Has anyone ever suggested that those people who do have garages be required by ordinance to use them for their cars rather than surfboards, bicycles, exercise equipment, laundry rooms, storage of stuff they simply can’t part with, but will probably never use again, etc., etc.? That would go a long way toward solving residential parking at least.

Bruce Tominello, Laguna Beach