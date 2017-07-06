Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

From Ray’s Fan Club

Posted On 06 Jul 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Editor,

A note to Michael Ray regarding your June 30 column, “The Hot Blond.”

Michael, you are one helluva therapist!  Your ability to resist and withstand pointing Petra while she ranted about lovely Laguna was a masterpiece!

Please save me a seat at that U-shaped bar at The Lumberyard and I’ll be down from atop my hilltop perch for some therapy as well. And, perhaps I can give you some, too. Sounds like you’re a man whose opinions have been measured over many a well-mixed martini. Well said, Michael!  I enjoy reading your musings.

 

Jason Paransky, Laguna Beach

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.