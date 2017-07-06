From Ray’s Fan Club

Editor,

A note to Michael Ray regarding your June 30 column, “The Hot Blond.”

Michael, you are one helluva therapist! Your ability to resist and withstand pointing Petra while she ranted about lovely Laguna was a masterpiece!

Please save me a seat at that U-shaped bar at The Lumberyard and I’ll be down from atop my hilltop perch for some therapy as well. And, perhaps I can give you some, too. Sounds like you’re a man whose opinions have been measured over many a well-mixed martini. Well said, Michael! I enjoy reading your musings.

Jason Paransky, Laguna Beach