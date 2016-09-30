Jazz bassist and teacher Roger Shew was remembered for his effortless empathy and love for pranks at a memorial service Sunday, Sept. 25, where his wife, Jamie, sang and a photo slide show revealed a rich family life around their son, Simon. Music and educator colleagues, students and friends, and a large contingent of Laguna Beach parents, filled the 500-seat Fullerton College theater and together released balloons in a colorful tribute. Photo by Charles Michael Murray.
