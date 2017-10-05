Salt Seasons PST with Cultural Icons

Among a few galleries participating in the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA programing, saltfineart presents Descendants and Dissonance: Cultural Iconography in Contemporary L.A. throughout October.

This exhibition brings together three graphically inspired artists, Oscar Magallanes, Linda Vallejo and Sonia Romero. Living and working in Los Angeles, these artists are tied to Chicano culture and the tradition of challenging iconography through the use of irony and appropriation.

In using iconography as political and cultural tools, the artists’ work correlates to How to Read El Pato Pascual: Disney’s Latin America and Latin America’s Disney and The Making of the Modern: Indigenismo, 1800-2015 at the San Diego Museum of Art, says a Salt statement.

Avran Marks its Fifth Year

The public is invited to an Avran Fine Art reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, marking the fifth anniversary of the gallery specializing in contemporary art.

Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served during the reception at 540 S. Coast Highway, Suite 106.

Bring your friends!

Artist Puts a New Slant on His Work

Artist John C. Hall gains a featured spot this month at Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway.

The artist’s new series consists of oblique or diamond formats, which started simply by tilting a painting and yielded an interesting visual result.

The Gallery is owned by 14 artists specializing in a contrast of styles.

New Show Opens at Sandstone Gallery

Figures in the Abstract, oil and acrylic paintings on paper and canvas by Hyatt Moore, along with Art Under Pressure, original monotypes by Anne Moore, will be featured this month at the Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway.

The show runs through Oct. 30 and the gallery is open daily from 12-5.

Exhibiting artists are Scottie Flamm, Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore, Marie-Pierre Philippe, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker.