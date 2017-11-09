Singers Wrap Up Year-long Contest

The finals of the Laguna Voice singing contest will take place at Mozambique Steakhouse, 1740 S. Coast Highway, Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Celebrity judges will choose a grand prize winner, who will win a studio recording contract.

To date at least 10 of the contest’s singing stars have been plucked from the Laguna Voice stage for larger music contests and professional tours. The contest starts at 8. No cover charge.

Orphan Train’s Backstory Retold in a Bare Bones Performance

“Nothing as Fierce,” by Laguna Beach resident Lojo Simon, will be read Monday, Nov. 13, by an ensemble of six women.

The 7 p.m. reading at Sandra Jones Campbell’s studio, 2173 Laguna Canyon Rd., retells a true story.

Five Arizona women fight on different sides of a custody battle over dozens of orphan-train children in 1905. The case was tried in the Arizona Territory Supreme Court and appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court before placement of the orphans eventually was finalized.

It features Ava Burton, Deb Conroy, Sheila Hennessey, Sarah Levin, Amanda Poynter and Rachel Rosenfeld.

A post-play conversation will be led by Friendship Shelter executive director Dawn Price, who is the mother of an adopted African-American son. She will share some of her personal experiences, as well as give a perspective of current thinking about trans-cultural adoption.

Seats are $20, $25 at the door. RSVP to [email protected]