Take a Stand Against Discrimination
Editor:
As people, who live and work in Laguna Beach we are concerned about the safety of our fellow humans in town. While most of your readers experience Laguna as a friendly little place, which has no room for hate and bigotry, unfortunately, it is not always friendly to everyone.
In the weeks since the election, we have seen an increase in violence throughout the country, including the use of Nazi symbols, racist language or images as well as harassment of and violent attacks on individuals because of their racial, ethnic, religious, sexual or gender identity.
Our place has not been spared. A member of our community shared her personal story of strangers directing hate speech at her (and, sadly, it has to be assumed that this was not the only incident). People passing by made statements such as “go back to where you came from.”
We know that the majority of people, who live and work in town, find this type of hurtful, threatening behavior unacceptable and would agree that each individual, who lives, works or visits has the right to be safe in Laguna Beach. And yet, no one intervened during this incident. The community member, who had the courage to come forward and talk about the experience of being harassed, specifically said that it would have meant a lot to her to have fellow citizens stand with her.
We therefore appeal to everyone’s sense of justice and human decency to treat each other with kindness and respect and to step in in case you witness harassment, discrimination or a violent attack, wherever it occurs. We also suggest that the city, the business community, churches and other groups active in the community take a public stance against bigotry and violence. One model to adopt could be the joint statement from California legislative leaders from Nov. 9, 2016, which states that “California is – and must always be – a refuge of justice and opportunity for people of all walks, talks, ages and aspirations – regardless of how you look, where you live, what language you speak, or who you love.”
We leave it to your kind and creative spirits to come up with ideas to keep this place livable for all of us. In civil society, silence cannot be an option. Let’s stand up against discrimination and work together for true peace, equality and community in Laguna Beach – and beyond.
Annette Schlichter, Laguna Beach
Robin Pierson, Laguna Beach
Yasuko Bush, Laguna Beach
John Bush, Laguna Beach
Scott Alan, Laguna Beach
Valarie Gabel, Aliso Viejo
Linda Brown, Laguna Beach
Karen Feuer Schwager, Laguna Beach
Greg Taylor, Laguna Beach
Robert Koster, Laguna Beach
Carrie Pohlhammer, Laguna Beach
Jamie Poster, Laguna Beach
Terry-Anne Barman, Laguna Beach
Jane Browne, Laguna Beach
Sean S. Browne, Laguna Beach
Natalia Lucia Browne, Laguna Beach
Carole M Auth, Laguna Beach
Rohit Kdar, Laguna Niguel
B. Kdar, Laguna Niguel
M. Kdar, laguna Niguel
John Gardiner, Laguna Beach
Sue Cross, Laguna Beach
Amy Dechary, Laguna Beach
Jamie Poster, Laguna Beach
Anita Razin, Laguna Beach
Barbara Hoag, Laguna Beach
Barbara Tang, Laguna Beach
Melinda Zahedi, Laguna Beach
Larry Dunlap, Laguna Woods
Cristina Vera, Laguna Beach
Bernie Schwartz, Laguna Beach
Irene Bowie, Laguna Beach
One Comment
“California is – and must always be – a refuge of justice and opportunity” – the California State Legislature
Pretending that anyone can enter the U.S. illegally and face no “justice” is absurd on its face. It is clearly a recipe for disaster, and all the political correctness of the Left can never change that. Europe is being erased by the massive influx of Middle Easterners, as women are raped and murdered and terrorist attacks continue. Wearing your safety pins and speaking nonsense words will avail you nothing.