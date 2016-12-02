Take a Stand Against Discrimination

Editor:

As people, who live and work in Laguna Beach we are concerned about the safety of our fellow humans in town. While most of your readers experience Laguna as a friendly little place, which has no room for hate and bigotry, unfortunately, it is not always friendly to everyone.

In the weeks since the election, we have seen an increase in violence throughout the country, including the use of Nazi symbols, racist language or images as well as harassment of and violent attacks on individuals because of their racial, ethnic, religious, sexual or gender identity.

Our place has not been spared. A member of our community shared her personal story of strangers directing hate speech at her (and, sadly, it has to be assumed that this was not the only incident). People passing by made statements such as “go back to where you came from.”

We know that the majority of people, who live and work in town, find this type of hurtful, threatening behavior unacceptable and would agree that each individual, who lives, works or visits has the right to be safe in Laguna Beach. And yet, no one intervened during this incident. The community member, who had the courage to come forward and talk about the experience of being harassed, specifically said that it would have meant a lot to her to have fellow citizens stand with her.

We therefore appeal to everyone’s sense of justice and human decency to treat each other with kindness and respect and to step in in case you witness harassment, discrimination or a violent attack, wherever it occurs. We also suggest that the city, the business community, churches and other groups active in the community take a public stance against bigotry and violence. One model to adopt could be the joint statement from California legislative leaders from Nov. 9, 2016, which states that “California is – and must always be – a refuge of justice and opportunity for people of all walks, talks, ages and aspirations – regardless of how you look, where you live, what language you speak, or who you love.”

We leave it to your kind and creative spirits to come up with ideas to keep this place livable for all of us. In civil society, silence cannot be an option. Let’s stand up against discrimination and work together for true peace, equality and community in Laguna Beach – and beyond.

Annette Schlichter, Laguna Beach

Robin Pierson, Laguna Beach

Yasuko Bush, Laguna Beach

John Bush, Laguna Beach

Scott Alan, Laguna Beach

Valarie Gabel, Aliso Viejo

Linda Brown, Laguna Beach

Karen Feuer Schwager, Laguna Beach

Greg Taylor, Laguna Beach

Robert Koster, Laguna Beach

Carrie Pohlhammer, Laguna Beach

Jamie Poster, Laguna Beach

Terry-Anne Barman, Laguna Beach

Jane Browne, Laguna Beach

Sean S. Browne, Laguna Beach

Natalia Lucia Browne, Laguna Beach

Carole M Auth, Laguna Beach

Rohit Kdar, Laguna Niguel

B. Kdar, Laguna Niguel

M. Kdar, laguna Niguel

John Gardiner, Laguna Beach

Sue Cross, Laguna Beach

Amy Dechary, Laguna Beach

Anita Razin, Laguna Beach

Barbara Hoag, Laguna Beach

Barbara Tang, Laguna Beach

Melinda Zahedi, Laguna Beach

Larry Dunlap, Laguna Woods

Cristina Vera, Laguna Beach

Bernie Schwartz, Laguna Beach

Irene Bowie, Laguna Beach