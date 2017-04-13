Previous Story
Traffic Doesn’t Improve the Visitor Experience Either
Those of us who live in Laguna know that we are being overrun by visitors, but you’ve got to love it when our local news media reports that Visit Laguna, whose mission is to market Laguna as a travel destination, has done a survey of those visitors and that 10 percent of the visitors surveyed said that “less traffic and fewer people would have enhanced their experience.”
John Thomas, Laguna Beach