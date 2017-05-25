Treasurer Receives Award for Investment Policy
City Treasurer Laura Parisi announced that the city’s investment policy received the excellence award from the National Association of Public Treasurers.
A team of reviewers from the association’s investment policy committee reviewed the city’s policy and determined it met its criteria.
New Pours Promise Summer Refreshment
The beverage team at Montage Laguna Beach devised 17 signature cocktail selections, with a half-dozen exclusively available in each of the resort’s three venues.
One special cocktail, priced at $1,000, will also be available, with half the proceeds going to a charity chosen by the guest. They include Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, School Power, J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding or Laguna Food Pantry.
Jewish Center to Host Shavuot Service
Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community to a Shavuot service Wednesday, May 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with special holiday prayers, reading of the Ten Commandments, and dairy buffet lunch. The festival marks the 50 days after Passover when ancient Jews received the Torah on Mount Sinai.
The JYZ Youth program for kids of all ages will take place at 4:30 p.m., with a “Make your own Sundae” ice cream party and holiday fun. A Yizkor memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 1, at noon, also at 30804 S. Coast Highway.
Radio Station Fundraiser Returns for a Lawn Party
Comedienne Rita Rudner will emcee the second annual KXClusive, an evening of tastes and tunes and fundraising for FM radio station KX 93.5, beginning at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Montage resort Friday, June 16.
Chefs including Patrick DiGiacomo and live entertainment by a Led Zeppelin tribute act and others will be featured.
“We want you to be able to enjoy inventive food in Laguna’s most beautiful setting with entertainment that will rock your socks off,” said KX 93.5 founder Tyler Russell.
General tickets are $175 and VIP tickets are $375. Tickets are available at www.KX935.com.
Laguna Fans Invited to Submit Fan Photos
The city of Laguna Beach seeks entries to a photo contest about the town’s culture and environment by Wednesday, June 7.
First prize photos will receive $500 and additional winners will receive $100 each. All winning entries will be featured on the city’s social media channels and website.
The winners will be selected by a local marketing professional and the contest is open to anyone who lives, works, or exhibits in town, a statement says. See contest rules in the SlideRoom portal on the city’s website.