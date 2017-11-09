White House Aids Are on the Road

Quantcast
Steve Mnuchin, second from left, Ivanka Trump, center, and Loreen Gilbert, third from right, participate in a roundtable talk on tax reform.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump took questions from panelists during a presentation in Newport Beach earlier today, local resident Loreen Gilbert said in a statement.

About 70 people attended the event at the Bahnsen Group for the Lincoln Club, which supports limited government.

Gilbert, president of WealthWise Financial Services, was appointed earlier in the year to a Trump-Pence Small Business Advisory Council. She is next in line to chair the National Association of Women Business Owners.

