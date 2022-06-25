$5M listing casts doubt on future of South Laguna Community Garden

A parcel hosting the South Laguna Community Garden Park was listed for $5 million on Friday, throwing the future of a beloved watering hole into doubt.

Since 2009, the use of the 7,522-square-foot property has been donated by the overseas property owner. The nonprofit Charitable Ventures of Orange County established a donation fund to buy the land.

In May, the City Council unanimously voted to maintain a $500,000 pledge toward the purchase of the land at Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way, but only if community members can raise the rest of the asking price.

Taryn Scali of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Studio City is the listing agent. The property last sold for $1.2 million in November 2013. Scali didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The property is in the South Laguna Village Commercial Area Zone, which is intended to serve the commercial needs of residents with offices on the second floor and street-level retail encouraged, according to city law. State fire officials have drawn the parcel into a very high fire hazard severity zone.

Losing the community garden would be devastating for many Laguna Beach residents who came to rely on it as a peaceful oasis to garden and rest during the pandemic. The park annually hosts the Spring Fling community potluck festival where neighbors meet and enjoy live music.