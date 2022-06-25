Laguna Beach rallies to defend abortion rights after high court ruling

By Tasmin McGill and Daniel Langhorne

About 200 people rallied in support of women’s reproductive rights at Main Beach Park on Friday evening, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties hosted the rally in conjunction with protests across Southern California. Protesters hoisted colorful signs with slogans reading “Abort the Supreme Court” and “Keep your policies off my body”.

Huntington Beach resident Bryanna Guzman said the court’s decision feels like a war on women.

“I’ve had an abortion before and if I wasn’t able to get one, that would’ve killed me,” she said.

“They are saying abortion isn’t a part of the American history, well yes, it’s not a part of the deep history, but it is a part of the history moving forward. Now they’re taking that away,” Laguna Hills resident Della Gray said.

California’s top elected officials swiftly responded saying they will defend abortion rights in the Golden State.

“I want you to know this SCOTUS ruling does not change your rights in California. Abortion remains fully legal in our state,” State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in Tweet Friday.

Some pro-choice advocates are incorrectly stating that the Supreme Court’s decision makes abortions illegal, Laguna Beach GOP president Emil Monda said Friday.

“What the Supreme Court did was turn the issue back to the voters of every single state. That’s what we call democracy. In California, there will be no difference. In other states, there will be a difference. Putting it back to the voters is a good thing,” Monda said.

Supreme Court observers knew the decision was coming but it was still a shock, said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club.

“It’s super depressing but what else can we do but fight,” she said. “This is the minority speaking out of the highest court in the land. It’s really sad.”

Photojournalist Mitch Ridder contributed reporting.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.