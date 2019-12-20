AAUW Fashion Show Nets $25K

Share this:

Runway to Success, a fashion and trunk show put on in November by the American Association of University Women, was held at the Woman’s Club to raise money for women returning to college to pursue associate and undergraduate degrees at local colleges. Designer clothing and jewelry was available for purchase to the 150 attendees, and a Raise the Paddle auction allowed guests to directly donate to scholarships. Two 2019 scholarship recipients made presentations. In all, $25,000 was raised.

Unitarians Invite All to a Talk on Immigration Policies

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive, invites the public to a presentation by Jossiel Moreira, staff attorney, and Alejandra Quintero, social services coordinator, from the Los Angeles office of KIND—Kids in Need of Defense—at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. They will discuss how KIND assists children in need, especially unaccompanied immigrant children by protecting those who enter the United States immigration system alone and ensuring that no child appears in court without an attorney.

They will offer an update on current immigration policies, provide background information on recent developments, and discuss volunteer opportunities for helping immigrant children represented by KIND, which was founded by actress and activist Angelina Jolie and the Microsoft Corporation. More information is available at supportkind.org.

Patriots Parade Announces Junior Citizens for 2020

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has announced Laila Cruz and Nathan Solomon, Class of 2020, as this year’s Junior Citizens. They were chosen by the Laguna Beach High School staff and will ride in the parade on Saturday, March 7. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Short Street and Park Avenue.

The winner of the Thurston Middle School essay contest is Lili Bazargan, and the winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Diego Lapayese-Calderon.

The deadline for parade program ads is Jan. 13 and the deadline for entries is Jan. 17. For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949-494-6016 or [email protected]

Laguna Beach Seniors Get A New President

Laguna local Cody Engle has been elected president of Laguna Beach Seniors, outgoing president Kristine Thalman said in an announcement. At the invitation of board member Elizabeth Pearson, Engle and his wife Deborah became supporters of Laguna Beach Seniors before their move to Laguna. Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q Senior Center operates independently as a 501c(3) nonprofit in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach.

Engle began his career as an attorney and went on to manage numerous businesses. He holds both economics and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Michigan and has extensive volunteer experience as an activist, board member and philanthropist with nearly a half dozen nonprofit organizations.

“We welcome Cody to the board,” Nadia Babayi executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, said. “He has taken the lead on our Legacy campaign to ensure the future of the Susi Q and we are already $2 million towards our $5 million goal. By including the Susi Q in their estate plans, Legacy members will help further work with our local partner organizations to promote the ‘aging in place’ concept and prepare for a growing population of older adults in Laguna.”

Service for Carolyn Wood

Carolyn Wood, described by Laguna Beach environmentalists as the “brain trust” of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, died Nov. 1 at 90 years old. A service for Wood will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the La Verne United Methodist Church, located at 3205 D Street, La Verne, across the street from Bonita High School. A light luncheon will be served after the service.

Register for Youth Volleyball in Laguna Niguel

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2020 eight-week spring program in Laguna Niguel is open. The instructional volleyball league will provide boys and girls ages 7-15 the opportunity to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, and supervised environment while teaching principles of participation, teamwork, skill development, sportsmanship.

USYVL’s Laguna Niguel league will begin Tuesday, April 14, and run through Saturday, June 6 at Niguel Hills Middle School in Laguna Niguel. Co-ed practices will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m.and Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. Registration is available online at www.usyvl.org. The registration price includes a volleyball, t-shirt, and end of season participation award. For more visit www.usyvl.org or call 888-988-7985 or [email protected]

Village Laguna Donates to Local Nonprofits

On Monday, Dec. 16, Village Laguna held its annual holiday party as a thank you to those who have helped the organization throughout the year. During the party, board directors were nominated and elections were held. All those who were nominated were elected to fill their two-year terms.

Village Laguna’s annual donations are given out to local nonprofit organizations that they feel improve life in Laguna Beach. Donations are made possible each year with the funds from the annual Charm House Tour.

Holiday Trash Collection and Tree Recycling

For the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed by one day starting on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge starting on Thursday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 17. Trees must be cut to lengths not to exceed 6 feet. Decorations, tinsel, metal ornaments, and metal stands must be removed from the trees. Visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recyclingfor more information.

SPIRITUAL MATTERS

‘Joy to the World’ at United Methodist Church

“Joy to the World” is the theme of the Advent/Christmas season at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church this year and will be noted during the Christmas Eve services at the church as it celebrates the 300th anniversary of the hymn. The Chancel Choir will perform at the 7:30 p.m. service, which focuses on lessons, carols and candlelight. At 11 p.m., communion and candlelight will be offered.

Pastor Lynn Francis’ message at both services is “Incarnate Joy.” She notes that composer Isaac Watts’ interpretation of Psalm 98 invites us to sing a “new song” as all creation is being renewed and freed. She adds, “Rather than ‘joy’ being yet another word for happiness, we will discover that the depths of joy can be found especially in the midst of suffering, the works of justice and the presence of compassion—all part of the coming of Jesus to this world.”

Everyone is invited and welcome at the services. LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from Gelson’s Shopping Center. For more information: [email protected] or 499-3088. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

Christmas at St. Catherine of Siena Church

St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Mass on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. (Spanish), and midnight, and on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. St. Catherine of Siena Church is located at 1042 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach.