Local Restaurants Offer Special Christmas Menus

Sapphire Laguna

Sapphire Laguna offers a home-cooked Christmas Eve meal, featuring a three-course menu with a choice of starter, entree and dessert. The holiday menu ranges from $74-$95 per guest (excludes taxes, gratuity and beverages). For more information, call 949-715-9888. View the menu and make reservations online at www.sapphirelaguna.com. Sapphire also offers meals and a la carte dishes to go. Order your meal by Dec. 22, pick up it up on Christmas Eve, and warm in your own oven. To see the full menu and place orders, visit www.sapphirelaguna.com/christmas-eve-dinner-to-go.

Las Brisas

Las Brisas will serve a three-course prix fixe menu on Christmas day from noon to 2 p.m. for $85. The menu will include lobster salad, cured duck breast, Maitake mushroom tamale and prime rib. Guests can also order fresh oysters by the dozen and half dozen. Seasonal desserts including New York cheesecake, apple bread pudding and chocolate pot de crème will also be offered. The brunch menu will be available from 8 a.m. to noon. Las Brisas is located at 361 Cliff Drive.

Driftwood Kitchen

Driftwood Kitchen is offering a Christmas Eve dinner including fresh seafood, hand-shucked oysters and steaks. The space encompasses a classic California Coastal vibe with breathtaking oceanfront views. Chef Rainer Schwarz celebrates the holiday with his full menu, along with a few specials. For reservations, call 949-715-7700.

The Deck on Laguna Beach

On Christmas Eve, guests can look forward to ocean-to-table favorites prepared by Chef Rainer Schwarz and hand-crafted cocktails. The Deck will be offering its entire menu. To make reservations, call 949-494-6700.