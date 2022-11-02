ALL THAT GLITTERS: LOCAL TREASURE WABBY’S JEWELS & GEMS

Share this:

A new jewelry collection is making waves in OC! At the forefront of the colored diamond and gemstone boom, Wabby’s offers endless options for gem lovers, collectors, and jewelry devotees. Experience private one-on-one shopping curated especially for you.

By Appointment, 949.423.8914, wabbysjewelsandgems.com PARAIBA TOURMALINE: THE RARE GEMSTONE YOU'LL FALL FOR

Considered Wabby’s signature stone, Paraiba Tourmaline is the rarest and most desired gemstone in the world; the Brazilian Paraiba Tourmaline is precious for many reasons. Its ocean-like neon hues make it a remarkable and unique stone. A highly sought-after phenomenon, the gemstone appears to glow from within, making it a distinctive treasure and the perfect centerpiece for custom jewelry. Wabby’s has the largest selection of Paraiba’s in the United States. To learn more about this extraordinary gemstone, read Wabby’s Gem Journal.

