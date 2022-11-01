LBPD Arrests Child Annoyance Suspect Halloween Night, Additional Information Sought

Share this:

Laguna Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, for child annoyance around 9 p.m on Oct. 31. Stinnett was contacted and arrested after trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Oak Street during the City of Laguna Beach’s Halloween block party.

Over the past several months, the Laguna Beach Police Department has responded to other calls for service reporting Stinnett allegedly followed young teens from school to their homes. Stinnett been reported hanging around Laguna Beach High School with no legitimate purpose and allegedly harassing and annoying children under the age of 18 years old. Before last night’s incident, there was no identified victim to facilitate prosecution. The LBPD Detective Bureau is actively investigating Stinnett’s actions and asks anyone who has had contact with Stinnett or additional information to contact Corporal Fred Yeilding at [email protected] or to call (949) 464-6687.