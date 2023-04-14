American Legion and Auxiliary Annual Egg Hunt a Hopping Success

The Laguna Beach American Legion and Auxiliary members met to stuff over 2,000 brightly colored plastic eggs with candy for their annual Easter egg hunt on April 9. The Easter bunny made a surprise early visit to help with proceedings.

The hunt was held the next day at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. The Laguna Beach Police Department were on hand to greet the kids and sound their siren to start the hunt. The kids, their parents, as well as the members had a fun-filled time and enjoyed having a photo taken with the Easter bunny. Photos/American Legion Auxiliary