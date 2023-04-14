Pet of the Week: Muñeca

Muñeca means “doll” in Spanish, and Unconditional Rescue thinks it’s an accurate description for this tiny dog. At nine years old and 9 pounds, Muñeca is gentle, calm, loves to be held or sit in people’s lap for as long as they want, gives sweet little kisses, and she’s fun to dress up.

When Muñeca’s not being the perfect Netflix cuddle bug companion, she loves to run around the yard or go on long walks to the coffee shop. She loves meeting new people.

This cutie pie is currently being treated for diabetes and receives insulin shots with her meals. She takes them like a champ while she’s eating. The team at Unconditional will happily teach her new owner and provide ongoing support. Moony, as her foster parent affectionately calls her, is such a sweetheart and easy-going gal that she would fit in with just about any family. She is currently in a foster home with other dogs and cats and they all get along great.

Those interested in adopting Muñeca can email Rescue Programs Manager Sabrina Neas at [email protected]