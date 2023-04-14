Laguna Beach Woman to Celebrate 99th Birthday this Saturday

Longtime Laguna Beach resident Maria Siani will celebrate her 99th birthday on Saturday, April 15.

Maria, born in 1924, received birthday cards from the US President, Vice President and senators. She likes to take walks around her patio and celebrate the holidays.

To commemorate her 99th birthday, daughter Sandra Siani is planning a family get-together, complete with Italian rum cake and champagne, a very Italian birthday tradition.

Maria’s family immigrated by ship across the Atlantic Ocean from Italy in 1929, and she lived through the Great Depression and World War II. She and her husband, the late Salvatore Siani, settled in Laguna about 57 years ago. Since then, Maria has been an active part of the community and is considered Laguna Beach royalty by those who know her.

“I look forward to celebrating my 100th birthday with family and friends, healthy and happy,” Maria said.