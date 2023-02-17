American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 Gives Treats to Veterans

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 President Beth Johnsen and past president Elizabeth Tomlin were among the many past and current presidents honored at a luncheon following their monthly district meeting on Feb. 11. Several units attending this meeting stepped up to a request for Valentine’s gifts for the Veterans at the Community Living Center at the Long Beach Veterans Medical Center.

“The response was overwhelming, filling two cars with an assortment of treat bags,” Johnsen said. “The VA is still limiting visitors, and these treats are a much welcomed and appreciated surprise.”