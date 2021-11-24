Ann Wareham to exit Laguna Playhouse 

Ann Wareham will depart the Laguna Playhouse by Dec. 31 after an 11-year-stint as artistic director.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be able to guide the Laguna Playhouse over this past decade and to serve the extraordinary arts community of Laguna Beach,” Wareham said in a press release. “It is such a vibrant and truly special place and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity.”

Glenn Gray, president of the Playhouse Board of Directors said Wareham has been instrumental in the organization’s artistic growth and vision.

“The staff, crew, Playhouse donors and Board of Directors join me in wishing Ann nothing but the best as she embarks on her next journey,” Gray said.