Anneliese Schools opens pop-up retail store

The Anneliese Schools will open a pop-up shop at 1816 S. Coast Hwy. on May 28. The Pop-Up is an extension of the beloved School Store at the Anneliese Willowbrook location in Laguna Canyon.

The Pop-Up opening comes in the wake of overwhelming support for the Schools Store’s curated selection of handcrafted goods spanning homewares, pantry staples, educational toys and children’s goods, apothecary and wellness, a wide selection of books, heirloom organic produce and specialty grocery items.

Most of the organic produce offered at the Pop-Up is grown from heirloom seed at the Anneliese Schools certified organic farm in Claremont.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the freshest, most high-quality farm goods and artisanal products to the local neighborhoods in Laguna Beach,” Anneliese Schools Store Creative Designer and Manager Samantha Savage Breit said in a statement. “Many of our families grew up attending Anneliese Schools and now have children enrolled as students, so the nostalgia of this community is strong.”

Breit added that store customers don’t have to be alumni to pick up a gift or family meal. All proceeds directly support school programs.

The Pop-Up is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit liesas.com to preview merchandise or order online. Fore more details call 949-303-9850