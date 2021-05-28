Sports Update: Breakers boys basketball wins league title

Baseball (2-7, 8-14)

Breakers took their first game from Marina with a 4-1 victory on May 18 but suffered two close losses 8-4 and 3-2 to conclude the series. Laguna finished the Wave League campaign with a 2-7 record trailing Newport Harbor (4-5, Marina (5-4) and Corona del Mar (7-2). The season concluded this past week with a pair on non-league games at Fountain Valley (12-13) on May 25 and the final home game on May 27 with Los Alamitos (14-7).

Boys Basketball (5-1, 14-3) Sunset Surf Co-Champion

Breakers entered the D2AA playoffs ranked ninth and opened their playoff run this past Wednesday hosting Cypress (10-5) from the Empire League. The winner will play on May 28 either against Crossroads (7-1) or Sonora (14-12).

Quarterfinals are set for June 1, Semis on June 4 and Finals on June 9. This is the highest division the team has ever competed in their 87-year history of the sport at Laguna. Breakers are 41-33 all-time in Section playoffs.

In games last week:

Laguna 51, Newport Harbor 45 on May 18 at Newport

The host Tars hit on eight three-point shots to keep the contest close but Laguna was able to keep the lead for most of the contest for the win. Nolan Naess scored 29 points including five three-point baskets to wow the crowd.

Newport still leads the all-time series 37-10.

Laguna 53, Edison 34 on May 20 at Dugger Gym

The traditional Senior Night ceremony was held before the contest and a compliant Edison squad (4-2, 9-7) provided a celebratory evening for Laguna with an easy win before the home fans. Seniors Nolan Naess scored 18, Chase Hall and Willie Rounaghi 10 each to pace the team. Afterward the squad cut down the nets to honor the team’s 19th league title.

Laguna Seniors:

Chase Hall – A four-year varsity player – currently ranks #19 in career rebounds – will attend SMU next year

Willie Rounaghi – appeared in 79 games over four seasons (Thru Edison). Ranks second all-time in three-point baskets, third in career assists. He will attend California in the fall.

Arthur Rounaghi – reserve player, Willie’s cousin and added to the Rounaghi family three-point shot total, tops at Laguna since three-point baskets were added in 1988. He’s received an appointment to U.S. Air Force Academy for next fall.

Nolan Naess – four years on varsity, 104 games, second in career points, seventh in three-point shots, fourth in career rebounds. Received an appointment to Army West Point and will play basketball next season.

Girls Basketball (1-5, 7-18)

Laguna 2021 season concluded on May 19 with a 47-29 loss at Edison (4-2, 9-7). Sophie Marriner, a sophomore, led the team in the contest with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Breakers made huge gains this season and with their young team returning could be a playoff contender next season.

25-game season leaders

Scoring: Sophie Marriner – 329 points in 24 games 13.7 scoring average

Rebounds: Sophie Marriner – 354 rebounds (A new school record)

Assists: Sabrina Yang – 48 assists

Steals: Sophie Marriner – 68

Blocked Shots: Elaina Seybold – 41

Free Throw Percentage: Anna Cheng

Three Point Shots: Kenna Rudolph – 52

Boys Golf (0-6, 0-11)

Season concluded with a pair of losses to Fountain Valley 206-186 on May 18 at Ben Brown’s and 218-195 on May 19 at Willowick. Breakers also lost to Los Alamitos 206-183 on May 18.

The low score for the Breakers on May 19 came from freshman Russell Franconi-Krychman with a 39 (+4). The other LB player scores: Oliver Mackel 42, Jake Cutter 42, Luke Hendrickson 47, Harrison Judd 48, and Kason Schilling 49. In the May 18 match, Jake Cutter shot a 34 to lead the team.

Girls Golf (0-6, 0-10)

The regular season concluded on May 24 with a 228-234 loss to Corona del Mar and a 222-234 loss to league champion Marina in a match played at Meadowlark Golf Course. Breakers played well but fell short.

Sand Volleyball (6-2)

Breakers defeated Huntington Beach May 18 on the Grant Street courts in Newport but were unable to make a dent into Mira Costa and were swept by the Mustangs in the Orange County League Finals. Breakers advance to the State tournament to be held at Dockweiler State Beach on June 5 for the third consecutive time. Breakers lost to Mira Costa in the last two State finals.

May 18 at Grant Street Courts: Laguna Beach 4, Huntington Beach 3

#1 Ella Tyus & Bella Mullen lost 16-21, 15-21

#2. Natalia Hagopian & Brooklyn Yelland lost 15-21, 21-13, 5-15

#3. Mikayla Smith & Sophie Reavis lost 21-15, 8-21, 17-19

#4. Eva Gardner & Lucy Loughlin won 21-19, 21-8

#5. Luisa LoFranco & Dempsey Sadler won 21-19, 22-20

4-Man (Tyus, Mullen, Hagopian, Yelland) won 28-26

May 19 at Grant Street Courts: Mira Costa 7, Laguna Beach 0

#1 Ella Tyus & Bella Mullen lost 8-21, 7-21

#2. Natalia Hagopian & Brooklyn Yelland lost 8-21, 18-21

#3. Mikayla Smith & Sophie Reavis lost 20-22, 11-21

#4. Eva Gardner & Lucy Loughlin lost 9-21, 4-21

#5. Luisa LoFranco & Dempsey Sadler lost 15-21, 16-21

4-Man (Tyus, Mullen, Hagopian, Yelland) lost 24-28

Swimming

Girls Capture Sunset Wave League Title, Boys Rank Third

After losing the 2019 title on a relay disqualification, the 2021 Laguna Girls swim team made sure their relays were spot-on as the squad swam to school record times in the two of the three relays while Jana Jocic broke the school record in the 100 Yard Breast to pace the Laguna title. The Boys team finished third—just ahead of Marina.

2021 Sunset Wave Championships – May 21 at Ocean View High School

Boys: Huntington Beach 868, Edison 663.5, Laguna Beach 332, Marina 328

Girls: Laguna Beach 712, Huntington Beach 533, Edison 482, Marina 267

Top Finishers – Wave League Girls only

200 Medley Relay – Addie Hudzinski, Jana Jocic, Ava Houlahan, Skylar Kidd 1:50.91 (old record 1:51.00 set in 2016

200 IM – Jana Jocic 2:11.18

100 Free – Jessie Rose 52.96

200 Free Relay – Molly Renner, Addy Hudzinski, Jessie Rose, Ava Knepper, 1:39.86

100 Breast – Jana Jocic 1:03.89 (old record before 2021 was 1:09.00 by Kasey Karkoska in 2016)

400 Free Relay – Ava Knepper, Jana Jocic, Molly Renner, Jessie Rose, 3:34.82 (Old record 1:34.97 set in 2017)

Qualifiers for the Girls SSCIF Division 1 Finals: Jana Jocic – 100 Breast, Jessie Rose – 200 Free, 3 Relays.

Qualifiers for the Boys SSCIF Division 2 Finals: Will Kelly in the 50 & 100 Free, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.

DIVING

Breaker divers scored in the SSCIF Dive meet held at Marguerite Aquatics Center in Mission Viejo:

Ava Lipscomb finished 14th in the D1 Girls division with 420.30 points.

Kayial Das finished fifth in the D2 Boys Dive competition with 412.65 points

Ethan Das finished eighth with 356.45 points.

This gave Laguna three points towards the girl’s team totals and 25 for the boy’s team. The Boys swim finals were held on May 25 and the Girls on May 27. Results next week.

Track & Field (Boys: 0-3, 0-4; Girls 1-2, 0-4)

The Sunset Wave League meet was held this week at Newport Harbor’s stadium.

Boys Tennis (5-1, 12-4) Sunset Wave League Co-Champions

Breakers crushed Tesoro 16-2 on May 20 on the local courts in their opening Division 2 playoff match but were stopped on May 22 by ML King 16-6 on the local courts to conclude the 2021 season. Against King, Ian McLaughlin won two sets 7-6, 6-3 while Laguna top doubles pair, Casey Boehm and Matt Berk won 6-2, 6-2 before a narrow 7-5 loss.

Coach Rick Conkey is now 55-24 in five seasons with the Boys team.

Girls Tennis (4-2, 9-6)

The sport returns to the traditional fall season play in August.

