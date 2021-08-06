Anneliese Schools plans to add pop-up shop sites

Anneliese Schools’ pop-up shop at 1816 S. Coast Highway is still selling organic produce, homemade meals, and other home goods.

Its inventory also includes glassware, pottery, books, art supplies, kitchenware, and candles.

With the program and pop-up store annually growing, Anneliese Schools plans to extend the pop-up’s stint in Laguna Beach and add other locations in South Orange County. The address and opening date of these locations have yet to be determined, said Liesa Schimmelpfennig, research and development director at Anneliese Schools.

The school is supported by families who regularly volunteer in the shops and provide homemade items to sell.

“Our passion and ultimate goal is to align our ideals from a humanitarian perspective and low carbon footprint along with sustainable practices,” Anneliese Schools store manager Samantha Breit said in a press release. “We are bringing the hometown feel back into our economy. It is achievable to eat fresh while supporting local businesses without extra hassle.”