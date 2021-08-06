Laguna Beach Business Club will host city manager at August meeting

City Manager Shohreh Dupuis will be the next guest speaker at the Aug. 19 breakfast meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club.

The Club holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. to discuss topics relevant to personal and professional success. Dupuis will discuss her top priorities as city manager, including listening and collaborating with a diverse cross-section of community members through meetings with various organizations and individual meetings.

She will also discuss a series of comprehensive engagement and satisfaction surveys that will poll the business community, residents, and city employees. The results of these surveys will be presented to the City Council at a future strategic planning session.

The Business Club is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The next meeting will be hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $30.00, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more details visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email i[email protected]