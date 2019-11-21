Annual Citizens’ Police Academy Returns

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Police Department is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens’ Police Academy. The academy starts on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and will meet from 6-9:30 p.m. for 12 weeks.

The academy is a non-stress course designed to provide community members with a better understanding of LBPD’s operations and to help foster better communications between police personnel and citizens. The academy will include instruction and practical exercises in the following areas: Homeless Outreach Programs, Crime Scene Investigation, Narcotics Identification, Police Canine Demonstration, Traffic Collision Investigation, DUI Demonstration, Dispatch, Traffic Stop Scenarios, and Firearms Training. The course will also include a tour of the police station and fire station.

To be considered for the program, you must be a resident of Laguna Beach or work within the city limits, be at least 18 years old, and have no felony convictions. The City of Laguna Beach reserves the right to refuse admittance into this program at its discretion. Applications must be submitted no later than Dec. 27. To apply, visit lagunabeachcity.net or contact academy coordinator Ross Fallah at 949-464-6624 or [email protected]