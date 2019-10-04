Another Successful TOWNA Picnic

Share this:

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) held its annual Neighborhood Picnic Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Alta Laguna Park from 3-5 p.m. Neighbors brought their favorite dish to participate in an old fashioned pot luck dinner.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department visited the park and demonstrated the high-pressure water hose for the children attending the picnic. Former TOWNA President Piero Wemyss organized the fun and games for the kids.

The TOWNA board continues to be concerned about fire damage and inappropriate activity such as setting fires and smoking in the Laguna Heights open space. The board encourages anyone seeing such activity to report it to the police non-emergency number at 497-0701.

‘Open for Construction’ Workshop Today

A presentation covering significant changes to the 2019 California Residential and Building Code Standards will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Mozambique Restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway. For more information on the content of the workshop, contact Maria Ring, in the Laguna Beach Building Department at 949-497-0798 or [email protected]

Health in Balance Community Appreciation Day

The chiropractic office, Health in Balance, will hold a community appreciation day from noon to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 4, at their office at 330 Park Avenue. Attendees can get information about cellular detox, allergy testing, flexibility and more. New patients will receive a complimentary consultation with one of the doctors and complimentary adjustments and massages. Schedule a treatment time at www.healthinbalance.com/events-1/community-appreciation-day-oct-2019or call 949-497-2553. Walk-ins welcome, but RSVP is recommended.

Cuban Salsa Concert Returns to Clinic

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is hosting a live Cuban Salsa Concert on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 3-5 in the clinic’s parking lot, 362 3rd Street. The event features LA’s Changui Majadero. There is a $20 cover, and children are free with adult. Admission includes beverages, Portos Bakery treats, and a dance lesson.

Ebell Club Announces October Guest Speaker

Lucinda Prewitt, a founder and chief executive of Laguna Beach Live! will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Oct. 7 dinner meeting of the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach. Prewitt has been a Laguna local for 40 years. The nonprofit Laguna Beach Live! has just been added to the Club’s grants list of local nonprofits. The organization presents more than 30 concerts annually, from monthly Live! at the Museum chamber music and a multi-day music festival in February, to the Jazz Wednesdays summer and winter series.

Prospective new members are welcome to join a meeting. Upcoming Ebell Club meetings will showcase the works of Susi Q Senior Center, Festival of the Arts, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and Pacific Marine Mammal Center. To RSVP and for more information, contact Ebell Club president Jennifer Dawson, 949-500-3567, [email protected] .

Red Cross Seeks Blood Donations

The American Red Cross urges people to give blood or platelets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue.

Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. For more info, visit rcblood.org/game.

Learn the Art of Cosplay

On Thursday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Library will be hosting a special program about the art of cosplay. Artist Dean LeCrone will talk about what cosplay is, why it’s become so popular, the process of creating costumes, and he will display original art. Ages teen and up are invited to attend.

Talk on Teens and Substance Use

An educational talk about alcohol, drug and nicotine use by teens will be presented from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Strategies that have proven successful in helping young people lead healthy, productive lives will be introduced by Marci Merdick, the community development specialist of Mission Hospital. RSVP to this free event at [email protected]

Garden with Comfort and Ease

Jan Coppola Bills, Detroit-area author, landscape designer and owner of “Two Women and a Hoe,” will be Laguna Beach Garden Club’s guest speaker at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue.

Bills will discuss sustainable gardening practices to be used in every stage of gardening, including design, planting and maintenance, to show how to garden with comfort, ease and simplicity. All are welcome; first time guests enjoy free entry.

Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

Residents Alliance Hosts Meeting on Homelessness

City Councilman Peter Blake will host a meeting on homelessness from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. U.S. Representative for the 48th District, Harley Rouda, will be guest speaker. Bring your coffee and questions to be asked in a nonpartisan format. Free parking available.

Neighborhood Church Presents World Peace & Justice Weekend

Neighborhood Church will present its second annual World Peace & Justice Weekend, “Sustainability: In This Together” Oct. 11-12, an environmental-themed event combining a Friday evening folk concert, a Saturday afternoon keynote speech by a well-known environmental justice policy advocate, discussion breakout sessions with authors, experts, and activists, an idea fair including solar pros, art making from recycled materials, and children’s activities. Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable beverage containers and a selected clothing item for upcycling in the art workshop. All events will be held at the Neighborhood Church campus, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Tickets range from $10 to $30 and are available at ncclaguna.org.

Proceeds from the weekend will support environmental, humanitarian, educational, and social justice programs locally and worldwide, including Friendship Shelter, Laguna Food Pantry, Walking for Water, fire and disaster victims, school supplies and tuition for children in Malawi and Nicaragua, refugees from Tibet and Syria, and Venezuelan citizens.

Patriot’s Day Parade Date Announced

The 54th annual Patriots Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 7.

Parade officers reelected were President Ed Hanke, Vice President Charles Quilter, Secretary Frank Daniel and Treasurer Sandi Werthe.

“Because the 53rd parade was rained out, the same honorees will ride down the parade route, Grand Marshal Barbara Diamond, Honored Patriot Arnie Silverman, Citizen of the Year Sande St. John, Artist of the Year Roxanna Ward and Athlete of the Year Jade Howson,” organizer Sandi Werthe said in a statement. The High School staff will select two new Junior Citizens since the 2019 students have graduated.

The 2019 theme, Everyday Heroes, will be used once again. Entry and program ad forms will be mailed in October. The ad deadline is Jan. 13 and entry deadline is Jan. 17. For information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949- 494-6016 or [email protected]

Laguna Bluebelt Leader Named ‘California 2019 Cox Conserves Hero’

Cox Communications and The Trust for Public Land announced this week that Laguna Bluebelt environmental leader Jinger Wallace is a “California 2019 Cox Conserves Hero,” with an award of a $10,000 contribution to the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition—a community based nonprofit dedicated to protecting marine life and restoring coastal “hope spot” habitats.

Wallace is now a candidate for a National Award of $50,000, which would also be donated to the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. Voting by the public began Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 15 at: www.coxconservesheroes.com/vote.

As a co-founder of the coalition, Wallace brings together community groups and concerned citizens to protect and restore California’s sea life and regional fisheries. Her work with different groups helped to create a unique contiguous Greenbelt/Bluebelt surrounding the city of Laguna Beach, benefiting the environment, residents and more than 8 million annual visitors. Wallace was honored for her work to reduce dry weather urban runoff, which endangered public health, polluted Aliso Creek, and impacted the nearby State Marine Conservation Area (SMCA).