Artist Unveils Oils from Abroad

Share this:

More than 40 new oils painted on location in Spain and France will make their premiere this Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pacific Edge Gallery in Laguna Beach.

Maria Bertran, an internationally collected Modern Impressionist, painted a variety of subjects on location in Andalucia, Provence, and the French Alps for her latest collection, which will debut Saturday with a reception for the artist from 4-8 p.m. The show is open to the public, and will continue through Dec. 31, 2019.

The gallery is open daily, and is located at 540 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. The entire collection can be previewed at: www.pacificedgegallery.com/pages/show.php?SID=126&Status=All&Size=All.

New Magazine to Promote Arts and Culture

Art Highlights, a new magazine and website, will launch with a party from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 303 Broadway. The inaugural run of 20,000 copies will be distributed throughout Laguna Beach and other Orange County coastal cities as well as in the Palm Springs/Indio/Coachella Valley region. Attendees will have a chance to obtain copies of the first issue and meet the magazine’s staffers.

Ludo Leideritz, publisher and local gallery owner, said the magazine was originally slated for an 84-page first issue, “but the demand for advertising space pushed it to 100 pages.”

Art Highlights Magazine will expand the scope of its predecessor, Art Patron, covering performing arts, including music, theater and dance, as well as painting, sculpture and other visual art forms.

In addition to Leideritz, the staff of Art Highlights includes Charles Michael Murray (creative and marketing director), veteran print journalists Eric Marchese, Daniella Walsh and Laura Bleiberg, and artist Francis Bade.

Along with its normal publications, the magazine will also publish two annual bonus issues detailing major Southern California arts festivals for a total of six issues of Art Highlights per year.

For more information about Art Highlights Magazine, visit Art-Highlights.com, email [email protected] art-highlights.com or call 949-350-9370.

Playhouse Announces Holiday Panto

The Laguna Playhouse will present Lythgoe Family Panto’s “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell – A Pirates’ Christmas” from Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

The play will star Lincoln Clauss as Peter Pan, Dakota Lotus as John Darling, Bryce Charles as Wendy Darling and Ashley Argota as Tinker Bell. It will be directed by BT McNicholl and choreographed by Kity McNamee with musical direction by Doug Peck.

“Peter Pan and Tinker Bell – A Pirates’ Christmas” is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present for Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

Tickets range from $41 – $76 and can be purchased at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497- 2787. Group discounts are available.

Coming Together for a Climate Conversation

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will host a free Music and Climate Conversation from 6:30-9:30 p.m., an event consisting of local songwriters and musicians sharing inspirational songs. In between performances, trained leaders from The Climate Reality Project: Orange County will share brief excerpts on climate change and discuss local opportunities for action. Space is limited; RSVP by emailing [email protected]

For every person that attends and signs in, Climate Reality Project and One Tree Planted will plant a tree. Other sponsors for the evening include West Moon Productions and OneTreePlanted.org.

The show is part of a world-wide event Nov. 20-21 called “24 Hours of Reality:Truth in Action,” a global conversation about the climate crisis and its solutions in communities around the world. Close to 20,000 climate reality leaders, trained by Al Gore, will bring the hopeful message about today’s climate solutions directly to friends, family and neighbors across the globe in community centers, places of worship, homes, schools, businesses, and via social media.

The nonprofit Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Avenue.

Additional information is available at www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org and www.OneTreePlanted.org.