Artlofts Celebrates Official Grand Opening 

ArtLofts was designed as a purpose-built work/live housing specifically for artists of all types. The development consists of 28 single- and two-story industrial studios, meant to be a hub for creativity and collaboration. To be eligible, the artist must produce art as a primary occupation and fall under the categories of fine arts, imaginative works, performing arts or function arts. The artist must also be approved by the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission and receive an Artists Occupancy Permit. ArtLofts are located at 20412 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, 92651. More information about the artists’ dwellings and lease criteria can be found by calling (949) 284-6553 or visiting artlofts.com.

